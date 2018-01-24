NEW DELHI: Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland today said it has received an order for 1,200 trucks worth over Rs 350 crore from VRL Logistics Ltd (VRL).

The trucks will come fitted with the latest in features and technology that will help VRL to have reduced maintenance time, fewer stop overs, better efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability, the company said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vinod Dasari said, "VRL has, over the years, not only been our customer but has also worked very closely with us in developing new products which suit various customers."

The two companies have a long-standing relationship which surpasses the usual customer, vendor relationship, he added.

The order of 1,200 trucks is for 600 units each of two models -- 3123 and 3723, the statement said.

VRL Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Sankeshwar said, although the company is associated with multiple commercial vehicle manufacturers, 80 per cent of its existing fleet is procured from Ashok Leyland.