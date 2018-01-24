NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel has received the approval for the acquisition of Tigo Rwanda Ltd, a subsidiary of Millicom International Cellular, from the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority, the company said on Wednesday.

The merged entity will have the largest customer base in Rwanda with 5.9 million subscribers, a company statement said.

The combined networks of the two companies will serve customers with voice/data services, global roaming and mobile banking services. It will also have Rwanda's largest sales and distribution network.

On completion, the acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on the customer as well as the network side and further strengthen Airtel's market position in Rwanda.