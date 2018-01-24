However, a deviation from the fiscal consolidation path would dent the credibility of the government’s commitment to reducing its fiscal deficit. (File | Reuters)

CHENNAI: The Union Budget for FY18 as well as the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) review committee report headed by N K Singh Committee had indicated a fiscal deficit target of three percent of GDP for FY19.

However, ratings agency Icra foresees a low probability that the deficit in FY19 would be capped at this level.

“Instead, we expect the government may budget for a fiscal deficit for FY19 that is only modestly lower than the revised estimate for FY18, in a likely range of 3.2-3.5% of GDP,” Icra noted.

However, a deviation from the fiscal consolidation path would dent the credibility of the government’s commitment to reducing its fiscal deficit. Moreover, it may further harden bond yields, which have gone up by around 65 bps over the last eight months. This would bloat the government’s interest payments, and prevent higher outlays toward other sectors in the coming years.

It can be noted that the government has already exhausted 112 per cent of the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18, where it is targeting a fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent. Also, fiscal deficit during April-November 2017, stood at `6.1 trillion, a considerable 33.6 per cent higher than the year-ago period. This was led by higher-than-budgeted expansion in expenditure, amid a contraction in non-tax revenues.

To sum it up, this year’s budget needs to balance competing expenditure priorities and the demand for lower direct and indirect tax rates, while attempting to maintain fiscal discipline. “We expect this budget to utilise fiscal space to enhance spending rather than reduce direct taxes,” Icra pointed out.