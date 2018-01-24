SWITZERLAND: Indian entrepreneurs at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting expressed delight over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the plenary session, here in Davos.

Talking to ANI, co-founder and owner, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, said that PM Modi has 'walked the talk'.

"Prime Minister Modi spoke about a new India, which was about Digital India, the importance of big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI). He has definitely walked the talk," Singh said.

"Largely he mentioned the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a reform which has been in the works for the longest time but has been implemented by this government. He spoke about how demonetisation has helped. This government is not scared to adopt large reforms," Singh concluded.

Meanwhile, CEO and co-founder, Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma was confident that the next decade belongs to India.

"The next decade belongs to India. Technology, financial reforms, transparency; India has never had a better government than the one in power," Sharma told ANI.

Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group, Puneet Dalmiya also lauded the reforms undertaken by Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"I think it was a very statesman like speech. The Prime Minister has shown that India has the potential to articulate solutions to the problems that the world is facing. India has a model which can be a model," Dalmiya told ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering the keynote address, said that data is the real wealth.



"Today, data is a real wealth and it is being said that whoever acquires and controls the data will have hegemony in the future. The global flow of data is creating big opportunities as well as challenges," Prime Minister Modi had said.

He added that technology-driven transformation has been deeply affecting people's way of thinking, working, international groups, politics, and economy.

He made this remark while underlining the importance of technology in today's era.

Talking about social media, Prime Minister Modi said, "The example of breaking, addition, and twisting of technology is being seen in the form of social media."

"The balance of economic strength and political power is changing due to new changes and new powers," Prime Minister Modi concluded.