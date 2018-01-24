MUMBAI: Maharashtra government today announced a ban on the sale of tobacco at merchant establishments selling FMCG items to ensure children don't consume tobacco.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) include packaged food and other consumables, toiletries etc.

"Children tend to get influenced a lot by the presence of tobacco and other items while they are out shopping for food items like chocolates and chips," Pallavi Darade, Commissioner, Maharashta Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told reporters here.

The FDA has also extended ban on 'scented supari' (areca nut) by six months till July 2018, she said.

"FDA has also planned a state-wide drive for enforcement of the decision," Darade, a senior IRS officer, said.

The central government had asked the state chief secretary to prohibit shops selling fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) from selling tobacco, she said.

"This practice attracts teenagers to consume tobacco.

Therefore, we came up with a notification on January 9, banning all shops selling FMCG items from selling any tobacco products," Darade said.