A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

Later the Sensex move to a positive region.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 36,161.62 points touched a high of 36,163.68 and a low of 36,085.68 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 36,139.98 points.

The Sensex is trading at 36,165.75 points up by 25.77 points or 0.07 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,069.65 points after closing at 11,083.70 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,076.25 points in the morning.