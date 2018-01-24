BENGALURU: Software major Wipro on Wednesday said its investment arm Wipro LLC would invest USD 9.9 million (Rs 63.4 crore) in the US-based Harte Hanks to offer marketing technology services to their customers.

"The deal will enable us to offer omni-channel marketing solutions, including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact centre to our customers," it said in a statement.

As partners, Wipro and Harte jointly market Opera Solutions Signal Hub, an advanced big data and machine learning platform to enable clients to deliver a contextually and personalised customer experience.

"In the digital world, marketers need to have an understanding of their customers to offer an engaging personalised experience. This requires investments in customer data, marketing tools and a technology stack. By providing a comprehensive solution, we will empower marketing professionals target and engage their customers," it said in the statement.

"Investment in Harte reflects our commitment to offer marketing technology and digital services for chief marketing officers and marketing professionals, across industry segments," said Wipro Consumer Business Unit President Srini Pallia.

According to Harte Chief Executive Karen Puckett, enterprises and brands are working hard to understand their customer's buying experience and deploying technology to help them interact with customer in meaningful ways.

"Brands are defined by experiences they deliver to their customers. Understanding the journey is the starting point and it is marketing technology that facilitates interactions at scale," said Puckett.

The tie-up will also address the capabilities of the chief marketing officers in acquiring and managing technology.