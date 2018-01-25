NEW DELHI: After facing headwinds for two consecutive years, domestic tyre industry is expected to end FY18 on a positive note on the back of waning effects from the GST impact, pick up in infrastructure activity and anti-dumping duty on Chinese imports.

“A pick up in infrastructure activity is keeping the market bullish and GST has transformed India into a single market. In terms of volume 2018 will be a good year for the tyre market,” Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres told Express. He further said that anti-dumping duty on Chinese tyres has benefitted the sector.

According to ratings agency Icra, domestic tyre industry is expected to post volumes growth of 7-8 per cent to 1,805 lakh tyres during FY2018, despite the weak volumes during the first quarter and part of second quarter. Following a 27.5 per cent growth in FY17, tyre exports are estimated to grow by 10 per cent in FY18, largely driven by stable demand and increased acceptance of Indian tyres in overseas markets, both in terms of quality and pricing, Icra noted. Meanwhile, import of truck and bus radial (TBR) tyres has dropped nearly 50 per cent to 75,000 tonnes a month after the government imposed anti-dumping duty in September last year, according to industry body Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (Atma).

Tyre makers are concerned about the import duty levied on natural rubber and continued rise in crude oil prices. According to Onkar, 70 per cent of the natural rubber is available in the country, while 30 per cent is imported from other countries and there is an import duty of 30 per cent on imported natural rubber. “This makes us very uncompetitive and we want the government to abolish the import duty,” Onkar pointed out.

He added that India is a very price sensitive market and rise in crude oil prices further dents profit margin of OEMs, though revenue will go up. A number of raw materials such as synthetic rubber, butyl rubber, etc. are derivates of crude oil and raw material prices are affected when oil price goes up. This is reflected when leading players like MRF, JK Tyres and Apollo Tyres saw their net profit drop by high a double-digit figure in the second quarter of FY18 against the same period in the last fiscal year.

Apollo Tyres to rollout high-end motocycle tyres

India’s largest TBR maker, Apollo Tyres, will venture into high-end motorcycle tyre market in the next 12-16 months. “We will start production of high-end motorbike tyres in our Gujarat plant primarily for the European market. Though, it will also available for the domestic market,” Onkar said. The company has recently laid the foundation stone for a H1,800-crore tyre factory in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.