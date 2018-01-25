SAN FRANCISCO: The upcoming Apple iOS 11.3 update will offer features such as giving users power to control their batteries, Augmented Reality (AR) upgrade and Animoji.



"This spring, iOS 11.3 will deliver exciting new ways to experience Augmented Reality on iPhone and iPad, new Animoji on iPhone X and the ability to view health records in the Health app," Apple said in a statement late on Wednesday.



A major feature will be to show battery health and recommend when a battery needs to be serviced.



Users can also see if the power management feature -- first introduced in iOS 10.2.1 -- is on and can choose to turn it off, the company said.



This feature is available for devices such as iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.



In the new update, Apple ARKit, the company's AR development platform which could only recognise horizontal surfaces while placing virtual objects, gets support to identify vertical objects.



"ARKit can now recognise and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces. Using advanced computer vision techniques to find and recognise the position of 2D images ARKit can integrate these real world images into AR experiences," the Cupertino-based giant said.



iOS 11.3 also introduces four new Animoji, giving iPhone X users the ability to express themselves more.

