MUMBAI: Scheduled commercial banks may need up to Rs 89,000 crore towards incremental provisioning for advances as per the incoming Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) 109 regime, according to India Ratings and Research.

It added that if Ind-AS is implemented from April 1, about 41 per cent of announced recapitalisation funds would be consumed towards incremental provisioning, putting pressure on PSB’s ability to meet regulatory capital norms.

Public sector banks (PSBs) alone would need Rs 63,100 crore, equivalent to an equity write-down of 1.1 per cent of the banks’ risk-weighted assets and 11.5 per cent of net worth as on March 2017. Private lenders will need Rs 25,800 crore, though their higher capitalisation would enable a smooth transition, it said.

Capital consumption, especially among PSBs will surge due to the increased provisioning while migrating to Ind-AS, along with asset quality overhang and Basel III transition. India Ratings also estimates a possible blended haircut of about 50 per cent across stressed assets, besides an additional provisioning requirement, above the 15 per cent provisioning already set aside, on account of providing higher for select standard restructured assets post the Reserve Bank of India’s assets quality review and possible divergences.

According to India Ratings, provisioning for stage 2 assets will be significantly higher at 7.5 per cent of gross advances than 0.4 per cent under existing Indian generally accepted

accounting principles in the Special Mention Account 2 category (a classification where principal or interest payment is overdue between 61-90 days). The ratings firm believes a significant increase in provisioning may necessitate reduction in risk weights in select asset categories to make a judicious balance between the existing and Ind-AS framework.

PSBs’ capital consumption may remain high, given that profit and loss accounts (especially mid-size) would remain under pressure due to increased provisioning towards accounts undergoing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

As per its estimates, government’s recapitalisation in PSBs along with the banks’ proposed capital raising should cover the provisioning shortfall for their stressed assets. The capital can also support modest growth in advances. India Ratings estimates additional equity would be required if the credit demand were to pick up, though it does not form the base case scenario in view of the large idle capacity in the system.