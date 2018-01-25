DAVOS: French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for inclusive and sustainable globalization while addressing participants of the ongoing annual World Economic Forum here.



"Economic growth is not an end in itself, it is a means to an end," said Macron on Wednesday. "The search for economic growth has sometimes let us forget what people are prepared to accept in order to achieve it," which is related to today's globalization crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.



"Globalization must make sense to people and improve their lives. Otherwise we will see a new generation of nationalists and extremists," Macron warned at the meeting held under the theme of "Creating a shared future in a fractured world".



He said the world was fractured due to a less equitable growth. Multilateralism has been undermined and many people have attacked international institutions such as the World Trade Organization, saying they have alternative solutions.



"We saw what happened when we adopted a non-cooperation approach between governments," the President said.



In terms of trade, Macron said: "We are moving towards greater protectionism ... We're undoing what globalization has been able to achieve.



"Unless we are able to cooperate, we will not be able to take advantage of our comparative advantages. Those who don't want to move forwards should not block the most ambitious in the room."



