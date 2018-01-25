Hitachi HD TVs are displayed at an electric home appliances shop in Tokyo in this May 2007 (File photo/Reuters)

MUMBAI: The Hitachi company has assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of exploring possible technological solution for solid and liquid waste management in the state.

"Hitachi assured that they will explore possible technological solution for solid and liquid waste management and use for pilot projects in Maharashtra," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Fadnavis met senior officials of Hitachi and German engineering major Siemens on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He also discussed solutions for carbon neutrality in smart cities with a senior official of Siemens.

Fadnavis met Bharat Kaushal, the managing director for Hitachi India, and discussed "predictive technology" to help Maharashtra with forecasting crop productivity and also on having a research and development centre in the state.

The CM also met Cedrik Neike, the member of the Managing Board at Siemens, and both the leaders explored the possibilities of providing the company a holistic ecosystem for manufacturing.

"Siemens assured to work closely with Government of Maharashtra to explore possibilities of a holistic ecosystem for manufacturing," said another tweet from the CM's office.

