CHANDIGARH: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced that its 125cc scooter Grazia has surpassed the 50,000 unit sales landmark in a record two-and-a-half months of its launch.

In the launch month itself, it was declared among the top ten selling scooters of India.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing), said, “What sets apart the innovative Grazia from others is its modern style, high quality, superior reliability and many industry first features like LED Head lamp, fully digital meter with three step speed Eco speed indicator.

Grazia sales have already breached the 50,000 mark in just 2.5 months of its launch. The phenomenal customer response re-affirms that more and more upwardly mobile urban youth who desired an advanced urban scooter are now buying Grazia. Grazia will further consolidate Honda’s undisputed leadership in the growing scooter market.”