Almora’s driving mission is to catalyse cryptocurrencies and blockchain, and lead the moment to a decentralized world.

“Change is the only metathesis in the world. Everything’s changing – Technology, Entrepreneurship. All you need to do to succeed is find the next big thing, and master it.”

The pace with which technology is evolving is enormous, gone are the days when we used to see change happens in decades. With the advancement in technology and growing speed of adoption thanks to the internet revolution we could see after the 2nd world war the massive amount of unprecedented change has started to come in the last couple of decades. We have seen it all, from dotcom to smartphones, IOT to AI and now a new surge is coming on Cryptocurrency & Blockchain.

An industry which has broken all records of history and economics, system and policies. A revolution which is unstoppable, a moment which liberates common man. Blockchain the technology of common man it brings back power to people from centralized authorities, it the next wave of capitalism. And Almora is a company which is looking to evangelize such disruptions.

A team of technologists, liberals, and artists Almora at the core is a blockchain researcher that works on various use cases and products that can disrupt traditional process and methodologies. Apart from that Almora also helps other companies with an end to end ICO solutions, Blockchain Development, Security Audits PR, and Marketing. Vajahaath Hussain CEO of Almora, states

“There is big market shift which has arrived; the market has grown exponentially and insanely by 1600% to 450 Billion dollars. This phenomenon is driving people crazier towards adoption.”

Everyone knows Blockchain is the next big thing, but very few understand how

There was a rush in Indian startup ecosystem around 2015 when people were trying to catch up with the game when the game was already over globally. Big markets got occupied previously, and monopolies were about to start, we lagged behind during that time, but blockchain revolution is still open to everyone. There are still enough opportunities and verticals open as the widespread use case now available is cryptocurrency. People are still trying to figure out what can be the more possibilities of the blockchain; many struck in a loop even to understand how blockchain works.

So there is a huge gap here where people need support and assistance from idea inception to product execution, and that’s where Almora comes into the picture. The team helps in idea conceptualisation, technology, marketing, token economics, legal, smart contracts, community management and PR.

Bootstrapped to Million dollar deals without VC funding

Gone are the days of traditional VC funding and ethereum has brought a new revolution in fundraising through Token sale(Initial Coin Offering). Almora is bootstrapping by services and putting into research and development. They have successfully helped companies raise millions of dollars, Gaze Coin has successfully done a pre-sale and main ICO is about to go live on 10th December, Travel Chain is also going token sale live on 10th December. Cashaa too one of their security portfolios has done a successful token sale and is also ranked on top 12 cryptocurrency companies worldwide. Almora is also working on three more ICO’s and launching their wallet, micropayments solution, cryptocurrency exchange and a social trading platform in coming months.

The company is vibrant with young blood and hustlers one of the co-founders Evan Luthra is a self-made millionaire at 22. Evan made his fortune in the smartphone revolution; he started his first company EL group when he was 15 years old and gave his first ted talk when he was 17, he also spoke at United Nations and G-20 Summit. Presently digging the market in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Blockchain is not the end, it’s just the beginning

The Almora team is not just obsessed with Blockchain and cryptocurrencies they are digging into more future technologies like Hashgraph and atomic swap. They have a partnership with Hashgraph and are also modeling on a use case for it into music streaming. They are looking to bring significant transformations in the industry.

“ The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”- Socrates

Almora​is actively looking for developers, designers and enthusiasts who are in the same synergy to change the world together. People looking to join or collaborate can mail at ​info@almora.io