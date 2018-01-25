KOCHI: Aimed at tapping religious traffic from India to West Asia and also medical tourism to

India, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline Jazeera Airways is set to expand operations to four more Indian cities.

Following its recent launch in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, Kochi is the third city to be served by Jazeera. The airline has introduced four weekly flights that will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The company is also looking at additional destinations in the Indian market and will soon add Mumbai to its destinations.

“Our plan is to increase the number of destinations served in India to seven during this year. We are already flying to three cities and four more will be added” said Andrew Ward, vice-president, marketing, Jazeera Airways.

The airline sees the withdrawal of Haj subsidy by the Indian government as a good opportunity to attract religious travellers. Jazeera will be able to offer a competitive price for religious travellers,” he added. Flying to over 20 destinations across West Asia, Europe and India, Jazeera Airways operates a fleet of eight Airbus A320 aircraft currently.