NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices rose to fresh levels in Delhi and other cities in the country on Thursday.

Petrol prices in the national capital were at Rs 72.49 per litre -- the highest in over three years, data from the Indian Oil Corp showed. The previous record was Rs 72.51 in August 2014.

Petrol price in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai was at Rs 75.19, Rs 80.39 and Rs 75.18 per litre respectively -- all three-year highs.

Previous highs in the cities were Rs 75.46 (Kolkata, October 2014), Rs 80.60 (Mumbai, August 2014) and Rs 75.78 (Chennai, August 2014).

Similarly, diesel prices have been hitting record levels every day for almost a week now. The trend continued on Thursday.

In Delhi, diesel was sold at Rs 63.53 per litre. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was priced at Rs 66.20, Rs 67.65 and Rs 67.00 per litre respectively.

Global and domestic factors have spiked the fuel prices. Production curbs by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and high demand have led to the surge. On Thursday, price of the Brent crude oil crossed the $70 (a barrel) mark and stood at $71.03.

