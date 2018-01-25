Qualcomm signs USD 2 billion sales MOUs with Lenovo, Xiaomi, Vivo and OPPO
By Reuters | Published: 25th January 2018

REUTERS: Qualcomm Technologies Inc has signed memorandums of understanding for sales worth at least $2 billion with Lenovo Group, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp, Vivo Communication Technology and Xiaomi Communications.
The Chinese firms expressed an interest in buying Qualcomm components with a total value of no less than $2 billion over three years, the U.S.chipmakerr said on Thursday.
The non-binding agreement will be subject to further agreements and covers technology related to RF Front-End components, it said in a statement.
The companies unveiled the multi-year agreement at a Qualcomm-hosted event in Beijing, attended by the U.S. firm's chairman and its chief executive.