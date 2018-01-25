A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego. (Photo | Reuters)

REUTERS: Qualcomm Technologies Inc has signed memorandums of understanding for sales worth at least $2 billion with Lenovo Group, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp, Vivo Communication Technology and Xiaomi Communications.

The Chinese firms expressed an interest in buying Qualcomm components with a total value of no less than $2 billion over three years, the U.S.chipmakerr said on Thursday.

The non-binding agreement will be subject to further agreements and covers technology related to RF Front-End components, it said in a statement.

The companies unveiled the multi-year agreement at a Qualcomm-hosted event in Beijing, attended by the U.S. firm's chairman and its chief executive.