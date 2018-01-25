MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 85 points to 36,247.02 in opening trade today on gains banking and pharma stocks. Short-covering of bets, today being the last session of January expiry in the derivatives segment, kept the overall sentiment positive.

The 30-share index spurted by 85.38 points or 0.23 per cent at 36,247.02. The gauge had gained 1,390.53 points in the previous six record-setting sessions and closed at an all-time high of 36,161.64 points after scaling a new peak of 36,268.19 in yesterday's session.

Metal, capital goods, oil and gas, Infrastructure, power and auto sector stocks were leading the rally, which lifted sentiments. The NSE Nifty was also trading higher by 9.60 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 11,095.60. Brokers said that the market mood remained buoyant, bolstered by continued capital inflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic investors.

According to provisional exchange data, FIIs put in a net Rs 776.4 crore in stocks yesterday. In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.40 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.91 per cent while Shanghai Composite index fell by 0.34 per cent in early trade today.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a new high by rising 0.16 percent in yesterday's trade.