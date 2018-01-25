Indian shares fell on Thursday, snapping a six-session record-setting rally, as investors booked profits in IT stocks, while large state-run lenders slid as they stood to receive less money than expected from a government recapitalisation plan.

Caution also prevailed ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts.

The Nifty closed down 0.15 percent at 11,069.65, but ended the week 1.61 percent higher.

The benchmark Sensex ended 0.31 percent lower at 36,050.44, but gained 1.52 percent this week.

Both indexes posted their fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Indian share markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.