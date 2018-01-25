KOLKATA: The Tea Board has initiated the process of issuing identity cards with QR codes for the first time in the industry for small tea growers of Assam which had been their long-standing demand.

The Tea Board has so far collected records of 88,000 small tea growers of Assam and provided nearly 75,000 ID cards to them.

The ID cards with QR codes would be used for buying and selling of green leaf from the small tea growers by use of a mobile App, the Tea Board said in a statement here.

Bought leaf factories (BLFs) would be able to buy from the small tea growers by use of the same App.

In the process, the QR code with the ID card of individual growers would be used to capture the growers'

details and the data so generated would be used to analyse the leaf details, the quantity and quality received by each factory, it said.