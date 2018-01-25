NEW DELHI: Deutsche Telekom (DT), Intel and Huawei on Wednesday announced a successful test of world's first 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) with a commercial base station.



The test, based on Huawei's 5G commercial base station and Intel's third generation 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform (MTP), is a critical step towards the full commercial launch of Huawei and Intel solutions supporting millions of devices in 2019.



"As the standard continues to be updated, Huawei will continue to work with all parties to step up interoperability test and promote the 5G-industry maturity process," Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei's 5G product line, said in a statement.



Deutsche Telekom and Huawei began cooperation on 5G-network research in 2015.



Using Huawei's commercial NR base station and the Intel 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform, the companies jointly verified the fundamentals of the new "5G 3GPP NR" standard -- including new synchronisation, coding, frame structure and numerology components.



"The success of our test is a significant step on the path to 5G ecosystem maturity and early 5G commercialisation," said Arash Ashouriha, Senior Vice President Technology Innovation of Deutsche Telekom.



"Intel has been actively working with leading 5G companies to take advantage of Intel's unique end-to-end 5G NR technology and to accelerate 5G testing and commercialisation based on the latest 5G NR technology," added Asha Keddy, Vice President Client, and General Manager Next Generation Standards, Intel Corporation.



The first 5G NR standard was successfully completed on December 21 last year in Lisbon.



Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now