NEW DELHI: While economists and rating agencies have welcomed the government’s recap plan, they feel the bad assets will continue to dent the profit of public sector banks in the next fiscal.

Srikanth Vadlamani, vice-president and senior credit officer at Moody’s, said while this announcement is a credit-positive, the reforms announced by the government are not good enough.

“The government has announced various reforms for public sector banks, but we currently do not believe these reforms are meaningful enough to address the structural corporate governance issues facing these entities,” Vadlamani said.

It added that the reforms announced are not enough to address banks’ fundamental weaknesses as new rules will only tighten existing core internal processes, rather than structurally improve governance.

Eleven public sector banks under the prompt corrective action framework of the Reserve Bank of India are set to receive Rs 52,311 crore in the form of recapitalisation.

According to rating agency Fitch, the earnings of a number of state banks remain highly vulnerable, and some may report further losses from realisable values on bad loans being sharply lower than budgeted amounts.

In a report released on Thursday, Fitch said recapitalisation is “short of enabling the banks to meet higher regulatory capital burdens under Basel-III in the face of persistent weak earnings”. It added that unwinding of these risks will take some time “implying that resolution of bad assets and continued high credit costs will hinder the sector’s near-term performance”, Fitch said maintaining its negative sector outlook to reflect these pressures.

Fitch expects the system’s gross NPL ratio to increase to 11.5 per cent in 2017-18 due to further slippages from various identified stressed pools, which will continue to dampen asset quality, which is already weak.