CHENNAI: When bitcoin speculators globally were going gung-ho over virtual currencies and have sought refuge in gold following a downturn in bitcoin rates, the World Gold Council on Thursday applied the brakes raising a question mark on the replacement of gold for cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins may become an established part of the financial system, but they are different from gold and are no substitute for the yellow metal, the Council said in an

investment update.

Despite the current size of the cryptocurrency market, which has been estimated at over $800 billion, volumes are very low compared to gold and other currencies. Bitcoin trades $2 billion, on average, a day, which is less than one per cent of the total gold market that trades nearly $250 billion a day. This volume, however, is roughly equivalent to the world daily trading volume of gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Pointing out the characteristics of gold that underpin the metal’s role as a mainstream financial asset, WGC noted that gold is less volatile, has a more liquid market and trades in an established regulatory framework. In addition, it also has a well understood role in an investment portfolio, albeit overlaps a little with cryptocurrencies on sources of demand/supply, it added.

The sources of demand for gold are very different from cryptocurrencies. Gold has a 7,000-year history as an asset and a long-standing role as money. It also has a large and diverse attraction as jewellery, which remains the largest source of demand – typically representing 50-60 per cent of annual demand over the past 20 years, especially in India and China. In contrast, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are designed to be used as tokens in electronic payment systems. These may have potentially useful characteristics.

For now, however, the opportunities to spend bitcoin are rather limited, and genuine transactions are quickly converted into fiat currencies due to bitcoin’s price volatility.

The report also mentioned that despite financial commentators have suggested that gold prices and gold demand are suffering at the expense of cryptocurrencies, “there isn’t any quantifiable evidence that gold holdings are directly suffering from competition from cryptocurrencies.”

Established gold markets – such as China – saw healthy levels of demand. Overall, the level of the gold price in 2017 appears to be consistent with drivers of the past few years and is showing no signs of suffering from crypto-competition, the report noted.