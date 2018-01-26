KOCHI: Geojit Financial Services said on Thursday its net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 21 crore in the third quarter of FY18. Consolidated Q3 revenue stood at Rs 101 crore and the firm’s assets under custody and management Rs 41,118 crore. Meanwhile, MF distribution income has gone up 91 per cent, year-on-year.

Geojit, which is going to make a comeback to the commodity derivatives, will enter into an agreement with Geofin Comtrade to acquire its client base (without any other assets or liabilities), on an arm’s length basis for a consideration of Rs 8.1 crore (excluding applicable taxes).

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 25 granted approval to enter into an agreement with Geofin Comtrade, which has over 40,000 registered clients. Geojit was previously engaged in broking of commodity derivatives through a wholly owned subsidiary Geojit Commodities. This business was discontinued in 2008 when BNP Paribas S A invested in the shares of the company as banking companies were not permitted to undertake commodity broking activity under the then Reserve Bank of India directions.

Recently, RBI amended the master directions whereby banks are permitted to undertake commodity derivative business through a subsidiary. Sebi also now permits a composite membership scheme, which enables the company to engage in commodities derivative broking business.

