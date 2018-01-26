In a bid to deal with the rising crude oil prices, the government is mulling the option of letting ONGC bear part of the kerosene and LPG subsidies, according to India Ratings and Research. This is not the first time state-owned oil & gas majors were asked to take the subsidy burden.

In the past as well, ONGC and Oil India as well as gas utility GAIL were told to bear one-third to half of the under-recovery that fuel retailers incurred on selling LPG and kerosene at below-market rates. This subsidy sharing scheme ended last fiscal.

In a statement issued on Thursday giving its view on ONGC buying out HPCL, India Ratings said given the sharp increase in international crude price, oil marketing companies may be required to bear a part of the under-recoveries. This would be on the lines of past when the government capped the subsidy burden it was willing to share per kilogram and per litre on LPG and kerosene, respectively.

Any under-recovery over and above the level up to which the government can bear is to be borne by upstream and oil marketing companies, it said.

“Although there is no mathematical basis for deciding the share of the subsidy to be borne by upstream or oil marketing companies, upstream companies have historically shared the bulk of the remaining subsidy burden post the government share,” it said.

India Ratings said ONGC’s acquisition of HPCL will be ‘credit neutral’ for ratings of HPCL. ONGC, which is 68.94 per cent owned by the government, will acquire the government’s 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore. “Thus, the government of India will indirectly own 35.23 per cent in HPCL,” it said in a statement.