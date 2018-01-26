NEW DELHI: Reversing earlier trends of month-on-month decline, goods and services tax collection rose seven per cent in December to Rs 86,703 crore. The increase in collection is stark compared to the lowest tax mop-up in November.

“The government collected Rs 86,703 crore in GST for December as on January 24,” the finance ministry said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

As per data available, the government had garnered revenue worth Rs 80,808 crore for the month of November, Rs 83,346 crore in October, Rs 92,150 crore in September, Rs 90,669 crore in August, and Rs 92,283 crore in July.

So far, one crore taxpayers have been registered under GST, of which 17.11 lakh are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter, the ministry added.

For the July-September quarter, about 8.10 lakh returns were filed by such dealers who paid Rs 335.86 crore as GST.

For October-December, as much as Rs 421.35 crore was collected through 9.25 lakh returns filed by composition dealers.

Additionally, 56.30 lakh GSTR 3B returns were filed for the month of December 2017 till January 24, 2018, the ministry said.

The composition scheme allows traders and manufacturers to pay one per cent of their turnover as GST, and file quarterly returns.

The GST collections had declined after the GST Council cut rates on more than 200 items in November. The rebound suggests that they “have started entering the stabilisation phase and are now expected to improve in the coming months”, said M S Mani, senior director, Deloitte India.

He added, “With several other measures such as the e-way bill lined up, the collections would only increase in future.”

In its last meeting on January 18, the GST Council had slashed the rate on 54 services and 29 items with the new rates to come to force from Thursday. This may have some impact on the January and February collections.

The Council also decided that taxpayers who opt for the composite scheme will have to pay tax under the reverse-charge mechanism when they buy supplies from unregistered dealers to curb evasion.