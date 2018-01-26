CHENNAI: L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday reported a 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 384 crore for the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of robust growth in its rural lending and housing finance business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 271 during the same quarter a year ago.

While rural lending grew 48 per cent in third quarter of the current financial year, housing finance business grew by 49 per cent, it added.

The company also mentioned that its board would meet on January 31 to discuss fund-raising plans. “Meeting of the board of LTFHL is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 to consider raising of funds inter alia by way of issuance of equity shares including but not limited to through preferential issue and/or qualified institutions placement, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of members of the company,” it said in a stock exchange notification.

The company’s loan book stands at Rs 75,000 crore, with wholesale business comprising 56 per cent of the book. Gross non-performing assets stood at 5.49 per cent of the loan book in the quarter under review compared to 9.01 per cent during the same quarter last fiscal.

Average assets under management in investment management business increased to Rs 60,313 crore in the December quarter this financial year against Rs 35,191 crore in the same period a year ago.

