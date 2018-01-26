The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on a glass door at a showroom in New Delhi. (File photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India saw profit growth slow down during the third quarter of FY18, with higher tax outgo and a lower non-operating income squeezed profit margins.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,799 crore, up a marginal 3 per cent compared to the same period last year.

However, the company’s net revenues and operating profit continue to remain in double digits. Net sales grew 13.9 per cent to Rs 1,894 crore, while operating profit went up by a healthy 26.7 per cent to Rs 2,348.8 crore. The operating profit growth was “on account of higher sales volume, cost reduction efforts, lower sales promotion expenses and forex benefit, partially offset by adverse commodity prices”, MSIL said.

However, despite the higher operating profit growth, the firm added that net profit increased by only three per cent due to “an increase in effective tax rates and lower non-operating income due to mark-to-market impact on the invested surplus, compared to last year”. As for the nine months ended December 31, 2017, Operating profit grew 19 per cent and net profit by 3.6 per cent.

The tax rate increase and declining non-operating income also impacted net profit growth during the quarter. The company also announced a revised royalty calculation with Japanese parent firm Suzuki Motor, which will work out favourable for the India wing. “The board approved a revision in the method of calculating royalty..It will be implemented after approval by the Board of Suzuki Motor Corporation,” MSIL said.

26.7%

Operating profit grew to H2,348.8 crore on account of higher sales