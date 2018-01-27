NEW DELHI: Profits in the pharmaceutical sector may take a hit during the third quarter of financial year 2017-18, with increased competition and pricing pressures affecting business in the US market set to weigh on earnings margins. While total revenue growth is expected to be pushed up due to a demonetisation-hit low base last financial year, most analysts expect the sector’s total sales to remain flat. Indian pharma companies have already been under steady pressure due to competition-driven price erosion and regulatory pressures in the American market.

According to brokerage Edelweiss, “faster approvals have led to heightened competition and pricing pressure, suppressing the overall sector’s earnings”. During the October-December period alone, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted 246 drug approvals, the highest-ever on record for a single quarter, increasing pricing pressures and suppressing overall earnings.Edelweiss believes that the sector overall will see revenues stay flat year-on-year while Ebitda and PAT are likely to fall by 15 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively. Upcoming approvals do hold some promise however, for firms with the right exposure.

“... approvals for complex generics with limited competition viz. gDoxil, gVytorin, gRenvela,

gCopaxone and gLialda will aid Natco Pharma and Cadila Healthcare to grow profitably,” noted Edelweiss. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ results for the quarter, announced last week, reflect expected trends. Consolidated net profit for the firm fell sharply by 38.51 per cent to `302.7 crore, affected by a one-time charge of `93 crore. Total revenues grew 2.97 per cent, boosted by a domestic sales upswing even as US revenues fell. In the generic business, India revenues grew 3 per cent even as North America revenues fell 2 per cent, while pharma services saw revenues rise 53 per cent domestically as North American revenues tanked 31 per cent.

The contraction in the US market is not a new phenomenon. While growth from the region between FY 2012 and FY 2017 saw a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3 per cent, the rate has slowed in later years -- coming down to 14.4 per cent in FY 2016 and 4 per cent in FY2017. The last quarter of FY2017 and the first half of the current financial year have actually registered negative growth despite consolidation benefits.

However, with the domestic market showing strong signs of recovery, the sector is expected to stabilise in the next few quarters. “We believe earnings stability after three years of disappointment and improved visibility aided by pipeline will be the key catalysts for the sector going forward,” noted a JP Morgan report. But, the firm also warned that “while comfortable balance sheets provide valuation support for Indian companies vs global peers”, it sees “risk in the domestic market from adverse regulations before elections”.