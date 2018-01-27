CHENNAI : India has moved up from 142nd to 100th position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report in three years.India has moved up from 142nd to 100th position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report in three years. If the government is able to get its focus right on key areas, India’s ranking could further improve, according to finance minister Arun Jaitley. Addressing officials on the International Customs Day celebration in Delhi on Saturday, Jaitley urged officials to facilitate cross-border trade and help improve India’s position in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking.

The finance minister said improving trade facilitation would involve reducing the cost and time taken and improving efficiency in ports and in land borders. “The Prime Minister has given us goal that we must try and come within first 50. So, at a time when you were at 142, to come within first 50 is somewhat challenging,” Jaitley noted.

The FM noted that out of the 10 criteria which the World Bank follows, India needs to work on three areas — municipal permission of land and buildings, trading across borders, and contract enforcement.“Each one of these has a number of minute details which we need to satisfy and most of them are not very difficult to satisfy,” Jaitley said.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, who was also present on the occasion, urged the officials to take it as a challenge and focus on improving the country’s ranking this year. India’s ranking in the sub-category of cross border trade stood at 146. “If not within a year, within two years, we must make it within 100,” he added.The finance minister unveiled two technology platforms -- ICETRAK and ICETAB designed by Central Board of Excise and Customs as part of effort towards improving ease of doing business.