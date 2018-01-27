The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul. (Photo | Reuters)

BRATISLAVA/SEOUL: South Korea's Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that it would consolidate its TV production plants in Slovakia, closing one of the two facilities in the European country.

Samsung has two assembly plants in Slovakia - at Galanta and Voderady - primarily making LCD TVs.

Samsung said combining the two plants was to improve efficiency. All workers at the Voderady plant would be offered the chance to move to Galanta on a voluntary basis with an equal working condition, the company said.

"Samsung Electronics is consolidating its production facilities in Voderady and Galanta in order to enhance its synergy and efficiency, " it said in an emailed statement.

The announcement followed a local media report in Slovakia that the South Korean electronics giant would close one of the plants and all 568 core employees would be offered a transfer to another facility.