NEW DELHI: The combined market valuation of nine of top 10 valued companies surged Rs 97,931.85 crore last week, with TCS and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) leading the pack with maximum gains.

HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and ONGC were among the companies that registered gains in their respective market capitalisations (m-cap) during the week to Thursday. Maruti Suzuki India was the only company to see a decline in valuation.

Stock markets were closed on Friday for the Republic Day.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 31,222.03 crore to Rs 5,96,846.16 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities.

Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation had surged past the Rs 6 lakh crore mark on Wednesday, becoming the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries Ltd.

RIL's m-cap soared Rs 22,295.4 crore to Rs 6,10,938.21 crore and that of ONGC jumped Rs 18,800.69 crore to Rs 2,67,252.12 crore.

The valuation of ITC advanced by Rs 8,533.32 crore to Rs 3,42,368.98 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 6,016.78 crore to Rs 2,55,696.84 crore.

HDFC Bank added Rs 5,316.73 crore to Rs 5,10,701.65 crore and that of SBI Rs 3,539.14 crore to Rs 2,70,312.76 crore.

The market cap of HUL went up by Rs 1,872.27 crore to Rs 2,96,793.30 crore and of HDFC by Rs 335.49 crore to Rs 3,03,949.77 crore.

On the other hand, Maruti's m-cap dropped Rs 1,333.69 crore to Rs 2,80,245.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, State Bank of India (SBI), ONGC and Infosys. During the last week, the 30-share Sensex added 538.86 points, or 1.51 per cent; while the broader Nifty gathered 174.95 points, or 1.60 per cent.