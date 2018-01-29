A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar. (File photo | AP)

DOHA: Qatar and Oman have signed an agreement aimed at enhancing trade and economic ties despite the ongoing embargo, the media reported.

Citing Qatar News Agency, Xinhua reported that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Sunday covers food production, marketing, joint investment and export of Omani products to Qatar.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the dignitaries of both countries.

Since the Gulf crisis began, Qatar is trying to shield itself from regional isolation, and increase its multilateral cooperation with other countries.

The volume of product-exchange between Oman and Qatar have risen two to three times since then.