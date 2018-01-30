Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian gestures as he addresses the media after annual Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue 'tarikh-par-tarikh' (dates after dates) is used in the Economic Survey 2017-18 to highlight the frequent delays in the judicial process.

The survey, tabled in Parliament today, called for coordinated action between government and the judiciary to address the delays and boost economic activity.

It said, the next frontier on the ease of doing business is addressing pendency, delays and backlogs in the appellate and judicial arenas as these are hampering dispute resolution and discouraging investments.

"The now iconic scream of 'tarikh-par-tarikh, tarikh-partarikh' by Sunny Deol was Bollywood's counterpart to Shakespeare: two different expressional forms -- the one loud and melodramatic, the other brooding and self-reflective but both nevertheless united in forcefully articulating the frustrations of delayed and-hence-denied justice," it said.

This famous dialogue appeared in Bollywood blockbuster 'Damini'.

Another well-known song from Manoj Kumar starer - Upkaar - 'Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle ugle heerey moti' (My country's soil where crops grow like gold, diamonds, and pearls), figured in the climate change and agriculture chapter of the survey.

It said the bounty of Indian agriculture romanticised in this famous song — which also underlines the Prime Minister's goal of doubling farmers' income — increasingly runs up against the contemporary realities of Indian agriculture, and the harsher prospects of its vulnerability to long-term climate change.

In an epigraph to the chapter on 'Ease of Doing Business'

Next Frontier: Timely Justice', it quoted words from the famous play Hamlet -- "For who would bear the Whips and Scorns of time, The Oppressor's wrong...the Law's delay".

In another chapter on 'Climate, Climate Change, and Agriculture', the survey quoted a couplet from Tulsidas's Ram Charit Maanas -- "Kaa barakhaa, jab krishi sukhaanee (What's the use of that untimely rain when the crop has dried up)".