BENGALURU: Ola, the cab aggregator platform that moves over 2 million people

everyday, will soon start operations in Australia and has already begun the process of on-boarding private hire vehicles in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from Tuesday. The company is expected to announce a launch date once the necessary regulatory approvals are given, Ola said in a statement.

The move comes just seven years after the company was founded. In India, the company is in a neck-to-neck battle with global giant Uber for market share. With a 1 million strong network of driver-partners in India, Ola is hoping to take on Uber head-on in its first foreign venture.

"With a strong focus on driver-partners and the community, we aim to create a high-quality and affordable travel experience for citzens," said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder, Ola. As part of its services, besides private hire vehicles, Ola will also tie up with driver partners as well.