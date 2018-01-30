Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian gestures as he addresses the media after annual Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The series of economic reforms unleashed by the Narendra Modi government will reinstate India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, according to the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on Monday.

The Survey, authored by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, said that the reforms will push India’s economic growth to 7-7.5 per cent levels in the next financial year (FY19). It pegs the current year’s (FY18) GDP growth at 6.75 per cent, which is higher than the 6.5 per cent growth projected by the Central Statistics Office.

It, however, warned that high oil prices, slowing private investment and a sharp correction in elevated stock prices may drag growth in the coming year. “If macroeconomic stability is kept under control, the ongoing reforms are stabilised, and the world economy remains buoyant as today, growth could start recovering towards its medium-term economic potential of at least 8 per cent,” the survey noted.

The recapitalisation package to strengthen public-sector banks, liberalisation of foreign direct investment and the export uplift from the global recovery played a major role in boosting the economy, it added.

Terming GST as a major achievement, the CEA said the government’s agenda for the coming year would be to support agriculture, stabilise GST, finish resolution and recapitalisation, privatise Air India and head off macroeconomic pressures.

“The government doesn’t have to do anything new and radical, but should look to finish off the policy initiatives it has already implemented,” Subramanian told reporters.

The Survey, which has a full chapter on climate change, warns that India’s agricultural income could fall by 25 per cent if the weather gets any hotter. It also cautions that an increase in oil prices, expected to grow by 12 per cent, may impact growth. “It is estimated that a $10 per barrel increase in the price of oil reduces growth by 0.2-0.3 percentage points.”