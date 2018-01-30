MUMBAI: The government may take its foot off the fiscal consolidation pedal, going by the Economic Survey 18. The Survey coming ahead of the Union Budget this Thursday implies that the fiscal deficit target may be retained at 3.2 per cent of GDP for FY19 (same as FY18), deferring the FRBM’s roll-on target that seeks to contain deficit at 3 per cent by the fiscal.

“Setting overly ambitious targets for consolidation based on optimistic forecasts that carry a high risk of not being realised will not garner credibility,” the Survey noted.

During the first eight months of the current financial year, fiscal deficit touched 112 per cent of the target, largely due to lower dividends from government companies, though higher-than-estimated revenue from asset sales is likely to partially offset the shortfall.

“A key policy question will be the fiscal path for the coming year. Given the imperative of establishing credibility after this year, given the improved outlook for growth (and hence narrowing of the output gap), and given the resurgence of price pressures, fiscal policy should ideally have targeted a reasonable fiscal consolidation,” the Survey noted.

It added that pragmatically steering between these extremes would suggest a modest consolidation that credibly signals a return to the path of gradual but steady fiscal deficit reductions. “Against this overall economic and political background, economic management will be challenging in the coming year. If the obvious pitfalls (such as fiscal expansion) are avoided and the looming risks are averted, that would be no mean achievement,” it said.

The upcoming Budget is expected to strike a balance between populist measures and economic rationale before the 2019 national elections. Meanwhile, the Survey projected a rebound in private investment and exports but cautioned persistently high oil prices to remain a key risk. It added that the government’s policy agenda for the next fiscal would be to support agriculture, stabilise GST, finish resolution and recapitalisation, privatise Air India and head off macroeconomic pressures.