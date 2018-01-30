CHENNAI: The Economic Survey 2018 calls for a women-centric agricultural policy aimed at integrating women as active agents in rural transformation.Those women play a significant and crucial role in agricultural development and allied fields “is a fact long taken for granted”,it observed. The policy seeks to ensure that women farmers get enhanced access to resources such as credit, technology and training at a time when migration of men from rural to urban areas is growing.

The Survey also admits that while India had progressed in GDP, the country is grappling with a serious declining percentage of women in the workforce, which is “adversely affecting the growth potential of the economy”. The percentage of women who work has declined over time, from 36 per cent of women being employed in 2005-06 to 24 per cent in 2015-16. Speaking at Davos recently, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said women’s participation in the workforce to the level of men can boost the Indian economy by no less than 27 per cent.

Interestingly, as an explanation to this downward trend, the survey pointed out that “the structural transformation of Indian agriculture due to farm mechanisation results in a lower demand for female agricultural labourers.” It noted that the entitlements of women farmers will be the key to improve agriculture productivity, adding that there is an increasing number of women in multiple roles in agriculture sector, as cultivators, entrepreneurs and labourers.

On the flip side, there is a need to enhance the level of farm mechanisation in the country. Due to an intensive involvement of labour in farm operations, the cost of production of many crops is quite high. “It is estimated that the percentage of agricultural workers in the total workforce would drop to 25.7 per cent by 2050 from 58.2 per cent in 2001,” it said. In 1960-61, as much as 93 per cent of farm power was coming from animate sources, which were reduced to about 10 per cent in 2014-15. “On the other hand, mechanical and electrical sources of power have increased from seven per cent to about 90 per cent during the same period,”it added.

In a first, the survey document was in a pink cover. Explaining the significance of the pink cover, the finance ministry’s Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said, “In our bid to further the cause of women’s empowerment, the cover of the Economic Survey 2018 is pink.” The survey also acknowledges that government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samridhi Yojana schemes, and mandatory maternity leave rules are all steps in the right direction.

Just as India has committed to moving up the ranks in Ease of Doing Business indicators, a similar commitment should be endeavoured on the gender front, the survey noted.