PANAJI: All financial transactions conducted by the state government will go digital from September 30 this year, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday.



"Less cash, means less corruption and less evil, which leads to increase in state's income and decrease in taxation. The state government is going full scale into digital payments.



"By September 30, 2018, my government will go cashless," Parrikar said while speaking at a seminar organised by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) at a function here.



The Chief Minister also said that point of sale machines would be installed in all government departments to facilitate digital payments for licences, fees, penalties, etc.

