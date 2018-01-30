NEW DELHI: IndiGo today announced the appointment of Wolfgang Prock-Schauer as its Chief Operating Officer.

He will oversee flight operations, maintenance, engineering, in-flight and airport services for the airline.

"I am very pleased to take up this new role at IndiGo and excited to be part of the dynamic team which has delivered such a consistent product for more than a decade," ProckSchauer was quoted as saying in a statement.

Prock-Schauer, who was the CEO of GoAir for over two years in his previous stint, has more than 36 years of experience in civil aviation.

He has held senior leadership positions with Jet Airways, Austrian Airlines, British Midland International and Air Berlin.

IndiGo, which has a market share of nearly 40 per cent, has a fleet of over 150 Airbus A320 and three ATRs. It operates over 1,000 daily flights to 48 destinations.