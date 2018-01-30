Rupee weakens 9 paise against dollar in opening trade
By PTI | Published: 30th January 2018 10:54 AM |
Last Updated: 30th January 2018 10:54 AM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: The rupee weakened by 9 paise to trade at 63.67 against the US dollar in opening session at the interbank foreign exchange today amid the dollar's gains in global markets.
Forex dealers said increased month-end demand from banks and importers and a weak opening in the domestic equity markets weighed on the domestic unit.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended lower by 3 paise at 63.58, halting its three-day rally even as the Economic Survey printed a rosy picture of India's macroeconomic outlook.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 123.48 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 36,159.77 in early deals.