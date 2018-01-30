MUMBAI: Negative global cues along with selling pressure subdued the key indices of the Indian equity market during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, heavily selling pressure was witnessed in banking, capital goods and metal stocks.

At 9.30 a.m., the Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 36,283.25 points on Monday, traded lower at 36,203.37 points down by 79.88 points or 0.22 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty50 was quoting at 11,096.35 points, down by only 34.05 points or 0.31 per cent.