NEW DELHI: Software giant Adobe on Wednesday announced that the company has achieved pay parity in India, closing the wage gap between its male and female employees.

In December 2017, Adobe had announced that it achieved equal pay in the US and was committed to reaching pay parity in India by early 2018, its second largest employee base.

"We see reaching pay parity between men and women as an important milestone in our commitment towards building a work culture that thrives on equal growth opportunities for all," Donna Morris, Executive Vice President, Customer and Employee Experience at Adobe, said in a statement.

Over the last year, Adobe undertook a review of its job structure and analysed its compensation practices. It made adjustments to its existing practices, including the use of gender-neutral job descriptions and targeted training to identify unconscious bias.

"At Adobe, we believe that employees perform best when put on a level footing and valued equally and are proud to have achieved our goal of pay parity in India," added Abdul Jaleel, Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe India.

Adobe India has also discontinued the practice of using a candidate's prior remuneration to determine the starting salary offered, an important step to help counter the gender wage gap that candidates may have experienced in prior jobs, the company said.

The global software giant has a massive set-up in India, with nearly 5,500 employees spread across four campuses in Noida and Bengaluru.

