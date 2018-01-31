KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) marked its entry into fishing vessel construction segment by signing a tripartite contract for construction of 16 tuna long lining and gill netting fishing vessels for beneficiaries from Tamil Nadu. The fishing vessels, which will be capable of travelling into deep sea, are built with financial assistance from the central government as well as Tamil Nadu government.

The current order for 16 vessels is a pilot project and it is part of CSL’s attempt to venture into and understand the requirements of the sector. CSL is partnering with the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) for this project.

‘’CSL wishes to bring in quality, modern and efficient products to this unorganised sector thereby benefitting not only the fishing community but also partners in the effort to sustain the ecology by promoting long lining and gill netting activities as against the highly damaging trawling that currently in practice,” the company said.

The steel cutting ceremony, a common practice held at the beginning of ship or vessel production, was organised at CSL on Tuesday in the presence of Madhu S Nair, chairman and managing director of CSL; G Sameeran, additional director (fisheries), government of Tamil Nadu; and other senior officers from the Department of Fisheries, Government of Tamil Nadu, CSL and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology.