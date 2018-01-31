Image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) today said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 565.02 crore from NHAI in Maharashtra.

"The company has been declared L-1 bidder for a new EPC project valued a Rs 565.02 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Maharashtra," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing.

The project is for four/six laning of Karodi to Telwadi road section of NH 211(new NH 52) in Maharashtra, the company added.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 913.55 apiece on BSE.