MUMBAI: Negative global cues, coupled with heavy selling pressure in consumer durables, healthcare and metal stocks, pulled the key Indian equity indices lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

According to market observers, investors turned cautious and booked profits ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) tested the 11,000-mark and traded lower by 29.60 points or 0.27 per cent at 11,020.05 points (around 12.45 p.m.).

On the BSE, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) slipped below the 36,000-mark to trade at 35,934.43 points -- down 99.30 points or 0.28 per cent from its previous close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 36,047.67 points and a low of 35,889.92 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish as 1,569 stocks declined against 1,052 advances.

On Tuesday, the equity indices closed in the red on profit booking and weak global cues.

The Nifty50 fell by 80.75 points or 0.73 per cent to close at 11,049.65 points, while the Sensex closed at 36,033.73 points -- down 249.52 points or 0.69 per cent.