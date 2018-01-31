The logo of Ford is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Automaker Ford India today unveiled a new compact utility vehicle 'Freestyle' that will hit the market by April this year.

Powered by a brand new 1.2 litre 3 cylinder petrol engine and five speed manual transmission, the new model can generate a power output of 96 PS.

Besides SUV styling, the new model also comes with 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with AppleCar Play and Android Auto.

"This is the global unveiling of the model in India and in next few hours it would be unveiled in South America as well," Ford India President and MD Anurag Mehrotra told reporters here.

The model would be manufactured at the company's Sanand plant and will be exported to major markets including Europe and the Middle East.

Ford currently exports vehicles from India to around 50 countries across the globe.

The company has also commenced shipments of its popular compact SUV Ecosport to North America, Mehrotra said.

He further added the company's engineers in India have started to play an important role in new product development meant for the country.