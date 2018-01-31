NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, on Tuesday unveiled the all-new Xtreme 200R with an aim to capture the growing premium bike segment. The bike-maker said that 2018 would be the year of reshaping the Hero brand. “In the coming 18-24 months, you will see Hero increasing its presence in segments where we are currently under-represented. Our aim is to cater consumers of each category,” Hero MotoCorp head of sales, marketing and customer care Ashok Bhasin said.

Hero initially plans to target the segment where bikes are priced below Rs 1 lakh. “The premium segment has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the past 10 years and 70 per cent of that segment is priced below Rs 1 lakh. With the Xtreme 200R, we are targeting the blank space within that segment,” said Malo Le Masson, head of global product planning at Hero MotoCorp.

However, Hero does not want to risk losing its loyal customer base. Bashin said reshaping of the brand doesn’t mean complete transition of the brand. “We will continue to cater our loyal base as that is where the equity comes from,” he added.

Talking about expectations from 2018, Bhasin added, “Year 2017 was full of challenges, yet it was a record year for Hero in many aspects. We expect multi segment growth in the coming fiscal year.”

The new Xtreme 200R is designed and developed by Hero MotoCorp’s in-house R&D team, based at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology at Jaipur. The bike is powered by a 200cc air cooled BS-IV compliant engine that makes peak power of 18.4 ps and can achieve a top-speed of 114km/hr as claimed by the company.The Xtreme 200R will be available for sale across Hero MotoCorp dealerships in the country from April 2018.

The Xtreme 200R will face tough competition from the likes of Bajaj’s Pulsar and Avenger brand, TVS Apache 200, etc.