NEW DELHI: JSW Steel today reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,774 crore for the quarter to December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 716 crore in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to the BSE.

The Sajjan Jindal-led firm's total income rose to Rs 17,903 crore for the quarter under review, against Rs 15,345 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 15,785 crore as compared to Rs 14, 280 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of JSW Steel today ended 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 290.15 apiece on the BSE.