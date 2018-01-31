CHENNAI: Commerce and Industry minister Suresh Prabhu may announce a Rs 2,600 crore incentive package for the leather and footwear sector to boost exports and job creation. The minister will launch the package while inaugurating the 33rd edition of India International Leather Fair, said Mukhtarul Amin, chairman, Council for Leather Exports. The fair, which will kickstart on January 31 in the city, will see participation from 475 companies in India and abroad.

According to Amin, the special package has the potential to generate 3.24 lakh jobs over three years and assist in the formalisation of two lakh jobs in footwear, leather & accessories sectors. Amin noted that the Council for Leather Exports is already working on various programmes to utilise the Rs 2,600 crore grant given by the central government within the stipulated time of three years.

The package involves implementation of Central Sector Scheme “Indian Footwear, Leather & Accessories Development Programme”, which would lead to development of human resource for the sector, setting up of mega leather, footwear and accessories clusters, integrated development of leather sector, leather technology, innovation and environment protection, promotion of Indian brands overseas and facilitate investments.

The Council for Leather Exports also said that industry was looking at diversifying its markets by focusing on the US and Russia to enhance trade volume. “We export leather to various countries, with a majority of it to Europe... We are facing competition from Bangladesh, Vietnam... Hence, we plan to focus on newer markets like the US and Russia,” Amin said adding there was a proposal to tap markets in Central America and Africa.

“The Bangladesh leather industry has become a major threat to Indian exporters, owing to cash incentives provided by its government and the availability of cheap labour in that country. Further, leather goods from Bangladesh are not subjected to duty by importing countries,” he added.

According to the Council for Leather Exports, the Indian leather exports accounted for $5.67 billion during 2016-17. The government aims to increase the sector exports to $15 billion by 2020.